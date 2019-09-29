|
STOVER JOHN
Age 83, of Penn Hills, Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jan; father of Christie (Keith) Kovello and Gretchen (Matt) Blasko; step father of Renee Martino, Denise Westwood, Joseph Antonucci and Kimberly Antonucci; grandfather of Kelli, Amanda, Shawn and Matthew; great-grandfather of five; also survived by step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren and his much loved late companion Blitz. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the humane animal rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Service and Interment Private. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019