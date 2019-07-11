Home

Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
Murrysville, PA
JOHN "JACK" SUHOSZA

JOHN "JACK" SUHOSZA Obituary
SUHOSZA JOHN "JACK"

Peacefully on July 9, 2019, of Murrysville. Beloved husband and best friend of Marcia (Christafano) for 51 years; son of the late John and Anna Suhosza; brother of the late Bernadette "Bernie" Yushinski; brother-in-law of Judy Christafano; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jack will be missed by many people. He loved to travel and dance with his beautiful wife, Marcia. Family and friends will be received in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, Wilmerding, 412-824-4332 on Friday from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Murrysville. Jack will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
