BEACHLER DR. JOHN (JOCK) SUTHERLAND

Age 76, of Peters Township, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, died peacefully after a courageous battle against cancer on March 18, 2019. Jock was the son of late Edwin H. Beachler, Jr. and Mercedes S. Beachler. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce; sons, Nathan (Kathy), Lucas (Jennifer), Blake (Katie), Cole (Hanna), daughter Dr. Keira Urschel (Daniel); and loving "Pop Pop" of 13 grandchildren–Fox, Hawk, Aiden, Chase, Brycelyn, Cullin, Griffin, Briggs, Eli, Quinn, Genevieve, Wyatt, and Lorelei. He is also survived by five brothers and five sisters; as well as numerous spouses; and many nieces, and nephews. Jock attended Mt. Lebanon high school where he played both Varsity Football and Basketball. He was awarded a full scholarship to play football and attend the University of Pittsburgh from 1961-1965, where he was a Varsity Letter Winner. In 1963, he played on the number three nationally ranked Pittsburgh Panthers team. In 1995, he was awarded the Pitt Letterman of Distinction, awarded to athletes that have demonstrated achievements and accomplishments in their careers and community service. Upon completion of his undergraduate degree, Jock went on to attend medical school at the University of Pittsburgh from 1966–1970, where he was elected president of the medical school class for his Junior and Senior years. Following his internship and residency in orthopedic surgery, he served as an orthopedic surgeon with the US Army from 1975-1977. Later in 1978, he became the co-founder of South Hills Orthopedics, serving residents of the greater Pittsburgh area. He was the Chief, for the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at St. Clair Hospital during 1992-1995. He was also a Clinical Assistant Professor in the department of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh. Jock's community service was extensive and for many years, he was a coach and board member of various Mt. Lebanon Youth sports teams including Football and Lacrosse. Jock was a devoted sports fan and followed all of the Pittsburgh sports teams enthusiastically. The Steelers games were family outings for the past 40-plus years. Both Jock and Joyce loved downhill snow skiing so they taught all of their children to ski, and typically made annual trips to the western US Rockies or Canadian Rockies. They also spent their summers at Deep Creek Lake where they learned to water ski and go fishing, while they stayed at the summer home. When Jock retired from his medical practice, he spent a lot of time fishing at Marco Island, Florida. Jock will be remembered by his medical patients as a skilled surgeon and as a compassionate doctor who consistently attended to their needs and followed his patients' health to completion. His Lacrosse and Football team players will remember him as a tremendous teacher of the game fundamentals, to help these kids improve their skills needed for playing at a higher level. His family will remember him as a loyal and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who enjoyed life with vigor and fun. The family wants to make a hearts-held thank you to all of the friends that have been so helpful during the past 11 months. Friends will be received at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317 on Friday April 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. (visitation from 12-12:30 p.m. prior to the service) at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 105 Gateshead Drive, McMurray, PA 15317. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Clair Hospital Foundation, ("In memory of Dr. John S. Beachler") 1000 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243, or other . Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com