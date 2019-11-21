|
|
CARR JOHN T. "TIGER"
Peacefully November 12 in Englewood, CO, beside his loving wife, Maureen and devoted daughter, Jillian Margaret. Born and raised on PGH Northside, (St. Cyril - '62 and Oliver H.S. '66). Son of the late Joseph H. and Margaret Carr. Brother of Hugh (Sylvia) of Mt. Lebanon, Joe (Marilyn) of Valrico, FL., the late 1st Lt. Dennis, Dan (Nancy) of Franklin Park, Tim. PA Army Nat'l Guard, Power Piping and 48 years with United Airlines. A world traveler, John's flights were always wide open. Contributions suggested to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019