Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Lebanon Presbyterian Church
2800 Old Elizabeth Road
West Mifflin, PA
JOHN T. GALIOTO Obituary
GALIOTO JOHN T.

Age 78, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of West Mifflin went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, September 10, 2019. John is survived by  devoted wife of 56 years, Nancy (Shank) Galioto; daughter, Jennifer K. (Jeff) Costa; two sons, John J. (Michele) Galioto, Michael A. (Holly) Galioto; grandchildren, Cody, Luke, Zachary, Maria, Jesse, Haley, Ella, Cate, Nathan and Jack; brothers, Andrew (Joanne), Thomas (Cleda) and Dan; a sister Cheryl, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey T. Galioto; parents, Andrew and Clara Galioto; stepmother, June and sister, Diane. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 14, 2019, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 2800 Old Elizabeth Road, West Mifflin, 15122.  Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
