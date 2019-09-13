|
Age 78, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of West Mifflin went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, September 10, 2019. John is survived by devoted wife of 56 years, Nancy (Shank) Galioto; daughter, Jennifer K. (Jeff) Costa; two sons, John J. (Michele) Galioto, Michael A. (Holly) Galioto; grandchildren, Cody, Luke, Zachary, Maria, Jesse, Haley, Ella, Cate, Nathan and Jack; brothers, Andrew (Joanne), Thomas (Cleda) and Dan; a sister Cheryl, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey T. Galioto; parents, Andrew and Clara Galioto; stepmother, June and sister, Diane. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 14, 2019, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 2800 Old Elizabeth Road, West Mifflin, 15122. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019