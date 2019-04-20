|
|
MACEY JOHN "JACK" T.
Age 86, peacefully at home on Thursday, April 18, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Brentwood and Clairton. Beloved husband of 62 years to Patricia Patellos Macey; loving father of Lisa M. Macey, Annette M. (Christopher) Wetmore and Jennifer A. Macey (Claudia Jakim); proud Grandpa Jack to Leigh A. (Justin) Dicks and Diane A. (Marcus) Arakelian; brother of George, Frances Crain, Robert, James, Barbara Schonder and the late Edward, Thomas, Helen, Margaret, William and Ruth; also survived by in-laws, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. The family respectfully requests, if desired, memorial donations to Parkinson's Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202. Please send condolences to:
www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019