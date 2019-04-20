Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MACEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN T. "JACK" MACEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN T. "JACK" MACEY Obituary
MACEY JOHN "JACK" T.

Age 86, peacefully at home on Thursday, April 18, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Brentwood and Clairton. Beloved husband of 62 years to Patricia Patellos Macey; loving father of Lisa M. Macey, Annette M. (Christopher) Wetmore and Jennifer A. Macey (Claudia Jakim); proud Grandpa Jack to Leigh A. (Justin) Dicks and Diane A. (Marcus) Arakelian; brother of George, Frances Crain, Robert, James, Barbara Schonder and the late Edward, Thomas, Helen, Margaret, William and Ruth; also survived by in-laws, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 3-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy  Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m.  The family respectfully requests, if desired, memorial donations to Parkinson's Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA  15202.  Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now