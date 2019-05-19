McCREARY JOHN T.

A lifelong resident of Pitcairn, age 70, on Monday, April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Dot" (Pearce) McCreary; dear brother of Pamela (late Thomas "Jocko") Edwards of Pitcairn; uncle of Julie Edwards of Pittsburgh and John Edwards of Wisconsin; fiancé of Donna Shields of Pitcairn. John was a 1966 graduate of Gateway High school and he earned a B.S. from Geneva College. He was a heavy equipment operator and member of the Operating Engineers Union, Local #66. John was a volunteer and life member of Pitcairn Fire Co. #2 and a life member of Pitcairn Camp B. He also served Pitcairn as a former Mayor and as a part-time police officer. John was also a member of the F &AM Omni Lodge #582. There will not be a visitation. A Commemoration of John's life will be held at Antonelli Event Center, in Irwin, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from Noon – 4 p.m. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.