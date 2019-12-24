|
|
NAGY, SR. JOHN T.
Age 66, of Monongahela, died Tuesday, December 23, 2019. Born May 7, 1953 in Monongahela, he was the son of the late Thomas J. Nagy, Jr. and Grace (Lauderbaugh) Nagy-Meikle. After his graduation in 1971 from Monongahela High School, John attended the Pittsburgh Technical Institute. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. For the past 25 years John worked as the property manager for Chattam Center in Pittsburgh and prior to that he worked as an engineer for the Dodson Co. in Pittsburgh. Surviving are his wife, Pamela (Prolenski) Nagy; two sons, J.T. Nagy, Jr. of Navarre, FL and Bradley Nagy of Monongahela; and a daughter, Cali Nagy of Monongahela; a brother, Thomas Nagy of San Antonio, TX; and a sister, Diane Ranallo of Charleroi; four grandchildren Jack, Josephine, Amelia and Waylon Nagy. Friends will be received at the MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Thursday where services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Josh Green officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019