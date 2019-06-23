SCOTT JOHN T.

Age 80, of Richland Township, died peacefully in his home on Friday, June 14, 2019. Son of the late, Helen C. Lah and John T. Scott, Sr., Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Emily M. Scott on May 5, 2015. He is survived by his sister, Teresa (TD) J. Lah and brother, Russell Lah. Jack was a student of life, a teacher, a businessman and a friend to and lover of many. For those that knew him, that love will be cherished and live on. Em and Jack shared a love of the environment and all living creatures. They enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home…or flying to the scenic West. Jack's passion for animals, spirituality and appreciation of his many gifts and talents only increased throughout his life. Services will be private. Family suggests donations to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements entrusted in SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com