SHEPPARD JOHN T.
Age 92, of Bridgeville, formerly of Whitsett Pa, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 21, 2019. John is survived by his beloved daughter, Bonnie (Roger) Malek; son, James S. (Lelah) Sheppard; two granddaughters; Christine Snyder, Danielle Meehan; as well as two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Gertrude Sheppard. John served his country in WWII for the US Army. Services have been entrusted into the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh Pa, 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019