Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SHEPPARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN T. SHEPPARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN T. SHEPPARD Obituary
SHEPPARD JOHN T.

Age 92, of Bridgeville, formerly of Whitsett Pa, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 21, 2019. John is survived by his beloved daughter, Bonnie (Roger) Malek; son, James S. (Lelah) Sheppard; two granddaughters; Christine Snyder, Danielle Meehan; as well as two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Gertrude Sheppard. John served his country in WWII for the US Army. Services have been entrusted into the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh Pa, 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now