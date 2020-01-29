|
THOMAS JOHN
Of Glenshaw, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Teresa Thomas; loving father of William Thomas, John (Margaret) Thomas, Victoria (Richard) Ruszkiewicz, Michael (Jacqueline) Thomas, Peggy (Jeff) Karman and Robert (Rachael) Thomas. He also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Visitation 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. A funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Raphael Church, 1118 Chislett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Burial to remain private. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Foundation. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020