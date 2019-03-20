Home

Age 91, of Saratoga, CA, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born December 9, 1927 in McKeesport, PA, a son of the late Michael Stephen and Mary (Zsalabak) Voron. John was a graduate of Penn Tech Institute. Prior to his retirement from US Steel as a piping designer, he was a patent draftsman for Robertshaw. He was a member of St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church. John was also a veteran of the US Marine Corps 1st Battalion 7th Regiment and served in China and the occupying forces in Japan during WWII from 1945-1947. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy M. Foley Voron; brothers, Michael (Helen) and William (Mary) Voron; and sister, Mary (Frank) Natalie. He is survived by his sons, Mark T., John R., Vincent J. (Salima), and Nicholas A. (Mary); grandchildren, Joshua Slagy, Erik Voron (Esra), Nicole Paulovich (Darrin), Vincent S. Voron, Lucas Voron, Nikolai Voron and Michaela Voron; great-granddaughter, Peyton Paulovich; cherished sister-in-law, Patricia White (Jeff); brother-in-law, John P. Foley (Judith). Friends will be received at SHIRLEY'S FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon on Friday, March 22 from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's. Interment to follow at Long Run Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
