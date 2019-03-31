WOLFF JOHN THOMAS

Age 56, of Murrysville, passed away on March 28, 2019; beloved father of Samantha, Danielle Wolff and Ryan Morrison; loving brother of James (Margaret) Wolff, Jacqueline Maromonte, Kenneth Wolff, Robert (Tamara) Wolff, and Sandra (John) DePellegrini; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Callista (Pottmeyer) Wolff. John honorably served for five years in the Marine Corps. Following his military service, he began working as a State Trooper retiring after 28 years. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting, and everything camouflage. Friends will be received Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Mother of Sorrows Church, with additional viewing at church from 9-9:45 a.m. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

