Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Therese Church
Munhall, PA
Age 99, of West Mifflin, on March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Esther (Stoltz) Torma; son of the late Paul and Margaret Torma; father of Marian (Rick) Farina, Gloria Torma, John (Diane) Torma, Jr., and Les (Robin) Torma; brother of Margaret and the late Paul Torma; loving Pop Pop of Esther, John, Paul and Jill; Great Pop Pop of Marissa, Kevin, Vivian, Cooper, John, and Emma; Great Great Pop Pop of Kevin, Kaylee and Nikki. Friends received SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall on Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, 11:30 a.m. in St. Therese Church, Munhall. John proudly served in the US Army in WWII and participated in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a prisoner of war and was a recipient of two Purple Hearts, an Oak Leaf Cluster, and a European - African - Middle Eastern Service Medal with five Bronze Battle Stars. John was also an avid golfer participating in and winning nine Pro Am Tournaments. He golfed into his 80's and achieved a Hole-in-One at age 83. He was the owner of the 19th Hole Bar in Glassport in the 50's and 60's, and then the Park Cafe in Munhall where he and his wife, Esther, served many steelworkers. John's family requests that memorial contributions be made to the VA Hospital, 1010 Delafield Rd., Aspinwall, PA 15215.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
