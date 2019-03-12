Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-3964
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN UNIATOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN UNIATOWSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN UNIATOWSKI Obituary
UNIATOWSKI JOHN

On Sunday, March 10, 2019; beloved husband of the late Judith (Rich) Uniatowski; father of James and Mark Uniatowski; grandfather of Angela Wauthier, Patrick and Mark Uniatowski; brother of Elizabeth Reith, Dan Uniatowski, and the late Esther Stipanovich, Stanley Uniatowski, and Helen Tomcik; father-in-law of Kathleen Uniatowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Wed 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral mass in St Elizabeth Ann Seton church on Thursday at 10 a.m. Add attribute at bagnatofuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now