UNIATOWSKI JOHN
On Sunday, March 10, 2019; beloved husband of the late Judith (Rich) Uniatowski; father of James and Mark Uniatowski; grandfather of Angela Wauthier, Patrick and Mark Uniatowski; brother of Elizabeth Reith, Dan Uniatowski, and the late Esther Stipanovich, Stanley Uniatowski, and Helen Tomcik; father-in-law of Kathleen Uniatowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Wed 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral mass in St Elizabeth Ann Seton church on Thursday at 10 a.m. Add attribute at bagnatofuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019