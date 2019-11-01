|
|
DiFELICE JOHN V. "JOHNNY"
Age 36, a life-long resident of Moon/Coraopolis area and very proud of his Italian Heritage - 2nd generation, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. He was born in Youngstown, OH on July 6, 1983. Johnny is survived by his life partner, Virginia Elinsky and their unborn baby; beloved parents, Vincent and Diane DiFelice; cherished sister, Olivia DiFelice Hoover (Eduardo Hoover, Jr.); nephews and niece, Eduardo Hoover III, Alexander Hoover and Lillian Rosina Hoover; grandparents, Giovanni "John" DiNunno and Rosaria DiFelice; aunts and uncles, Ivana Huzjak (Kevin) Remo DiFelice (Mary), Yola Battaglini, Jack Giampietro (Carol) Anna Maria Angelone (Emilio); Virginia's mother, Paige Elinsky; also many loving cousins. Johnny was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rose (Celeste) DiNunno; grandfather, John DiFelice; uncles, Tony Battaglini and Leo Paul Giampietro. Johnny was a 2001 graduate of Moon Area High School and obtained his BS in Electrical Science from CCAC. He was a journeyman electrician for many years with IBEW Local 5 and a member of St. Joseph Church. Johnny was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping. He was known around town as "the runner", Johnny ran four marathons and one triathlon in a four year period, winning many medals along the way. Our hearts are heavy with loss and we are not sure how to go on. We will miss Johnny very much. Please keep us in prayer. Visitation Sunday 12-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayers will be recited on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Joseph Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Family welcomes flowers or suggests donations in his name to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MC 56007, www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019