Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection (St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish)
Brookline, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SABATINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN V. "JACK" SABATINI


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN V. "JACK" SABATINI Obituary
SABATINI JOHN V. "JACK"

Of Pittsburgh, died peacefully, after a valiant fight, surrounded by loved ones on Friday, September 6, 2019. Dearest life partner Pamela Puhlick; father of Alexandria Sabatini and Angela (Gary) Heukeshoven; brother of Gerald Sabatini, Teresa (Raymond) Foley and the late Robert Sabatini; grandfather of Hannah, Bella and Alivia. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Monday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Jack is also survived by numerous members of the Puhlick family who loved him dearly as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Fdt., 5526 West 13400 South #510, Herriman, UT 84096. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now