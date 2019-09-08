|
|
SABATINI JOHN V. "JACK"
Of Pittsburgh, died peacefully, after a valiant fight, surrounded by loved ones on Friday, September 6, 2019. Dearest life partner Pamela Puhlick; father of Alexandria Sabatini and Angela (Gary) Heukeshoven; brother of Gerald Sabatini, Teresa (Raymond) Foley and the late Robert Sabatini; grandfather of Hannah, Bella and Alivia. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Monday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Jack is also survived by numerous members of the Puhlick family who loved him dearly as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Fdt., 5526 West 13400 South #510, Herriman, UT 84096. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019