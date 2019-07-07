WALTERS JOHN V.

Age 93, of Renfrew, passed away on July 5, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. Born August 8, 1925, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Charles Vernon Walters and Mabel Samuelson Walters. John served in the US Navy during WWII. John worked as a television technician for RCA retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir and a was a former member of the Glenshaw Presbyterian Church where he had served as an Elder and a Deacon. He was former president of the IBEW. He enjoyed golfing, music and drawing. Surviving are wife, Carol Duncan Walters, whom he married February 6, 1962; his children, Donald (Sue Ellen) Walters of Gibsonia, Dean (Claudine) Walters of Pittsburgh and Rebecca (Gregory) Lloyd of Abingdon, MD; nine grandchildren, Jamie, Alexandra, Nicole, Reece, Gracie, Kaitlyn, Hollie, Tyler and Noah John. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Joan Fields. Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC., Saxonburg, PA. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Doug Dorsey officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.