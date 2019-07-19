GORAY JOHN VICTOR

November 29, 1926 – July 17, 2019. Son of John F. and Sophia (Kenderski) passed away surrounded by family in the neighborhood of his beloved wife, Madeline (Spataro). John's jovial spirit lives on through his sons, John E. (Kimberly) and Robert G. (Jamie), and through his grandchildren, Stefan (Lauren), John A. (Sheila), Josh (Amy), and Tyler (Justine). Raised in Brookline, John returned to Pittsburgh after his service in the U.S. Merchant Marines during WWII. His career as a sales engineer in the masonry restoration field allowed him to work on projects like the Statue of Liberty and the U.S. Capitol Building which he spoke of fondly. John's distinct humor never faltered and brought all those who encountered him joy, even as he left this world. Friends and family will gather to celebrate John from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 21st at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 22nd at 10 a.m., Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church, 1734 Bower Hill Road, Pgh., PA 15243. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in John's name at a place dear to his heart, The Children's Home of Pittsburgh, 5324 Penn Ave., Pgh., PA 15224.