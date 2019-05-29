GRIFFIN JOHN VICTOR

Our beloved John Victor, 33, passed away suddenly on May 23rd, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Paulette Javorsky-Griffin; grandfather, Theodore Javorsky; and uncle, Jackie Javorsky. He is survived by his brother, Jay; "Busia," Virginia Javorsky; aunts and uncles, Buddy (Rosanne) Javorsky, Tina Javorsky (Dale Pfennigwerth), and Maria (Michael) Healey; and first cousins, Zachary Javorsky and Becca Healey. He is also survived by a multitude of second cousins and friends. John was a 2004 graduate of Central Catholic High School and a 2008 graduate of Penn State University, where he was a brother in the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. For the last 11 years, he was employed by Honeywell Corporation in Phoenix, AZ. The kindest, gentlest, and most thoughtful person anyone would meet, John was an avid reader, moviegoer, gamer, and a fan of Comicon. Donations in John's name can be made to the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, Pittsburgh's Central Catholic High School, or the . Join us to celebrate John's life with a memorial gathering from 12-4 p.m., on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at JOHN GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 S. 15th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203, followed by a 5 p.m. reception at the nearby Sokol Hall, 2912 E. Carson St.