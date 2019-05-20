HISSOM JOHN VICTOR

Born October 1, 1962 in East Liverpool, Ohio to Velma Hissom and the late Lester V. Hissom. He passed away on May 17, 2019 in Pittsburgh, PA following a lengthy illness. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Maureen (Squires); son, Daniel of East Liverpool; brother, David (Becky) of Mobile, AL; sister, Susan (Jeff) Barr of Massillon, OH; four step-daughters; and six grandchildren. John graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1981 and entered service in the United States Marine Corps that same year. After seven years of service, he returned to East Liverpool and worked for the former Weirton Steel Corp, and also continued his military service with the Ohio Army National Guard, which led to his service in Operation Desert Storm. John held an Associate's Degree from CCBC and a Bachelor's in Manufacturing Management from the University of Minnesota. He held positions with several other companies in the greater Pittsburgh area most recently serving as a Quality Engineer for Progeny Systems Corp. John earned the Eagle Scout Award while a member of Troop 12, Boy Scouts of America. His time in scouting along with time spent outdoors with his family fueled his enjoyment of camping and hiking along with other hobbies. He is a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Bethel Park following a nearly 20-year membership at First Baptist Church in Chester, WV. John had a heart for servicing others and showed this through his volunteer work in disaster relief through both the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief organization and also United Methodist Commission on Relief (UMCOR). Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 11:30 a.m, at Christ United Methodist Church. Interment with military honors will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to UMCOR.