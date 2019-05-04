BIERY, JR. JOHN W.

October 21, 1949-April 30, 2019. Lover of family and conversation, John W. Biery, Jr. of Mt. Lebanon has found peace at the end of his life. He was a seeker of adventure until grounded by his smoking habits in later years. A British car enthusiast, John enjoyed long drives in his 1970 MGB. Hobbies included driving and talking about cars, riding his bicycle, downhill skiing, whitewater rafting, traveling to warm environs, and teaching his only daughter how to safely seek her own adventures in life. Oldest son of the late John W. and Claire Marie (Howland) Biery; father of Robyn Biery Barber (Aaron); brother of James (Cynthia), Timothy (Christine), Robert (Karen), Mary Ann (Paul), and the late Christine; grandfather of Zachary, Leila, and Madeline; nieces, nephews, and great-nephews abound. He spent his last years at home struggling to breathe with COPD and telling others of the benefits of quitting cigarettes (regaining his sense of smell was his favorite). In lieu of gifts, encourage someone you care about to quit smoking. A celebration of John's life will be planned for a later date. To assure you receive notification of the party in honor of John, contact a family member or give your address or email address to PERMAN FUNERAL HOME. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.