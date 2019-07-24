|
BRENCHAK JOHN W.
Age 89, of Whitehall, formerly of the South Side, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Husband of the late Dorothy Brenchak and Augustine Brenchak; beloved father of Gina (Edward) Beck and John A. (Patty) Brenchak; stepfather of Jayne (Ben) Miley, JoAnn (Rick) Bralich, Gail (Bill) Smith, and Gilbert B. (Meg) Switala, Jr.; grandfather of Brian, Andrea, Kathy, Robert, Laura, Meghan, Sarah, Dane, Mary, Mitch, David, Tommy, Jodi, and Jamie; also ten great-grandchildren; brother of the late Mary Popovich; uncle of Michele Douglas. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral Service Saturday 9 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church. John retired from the City of Pgh. School District after more than 30 years as a teacher and a coach. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019