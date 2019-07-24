Home

Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church
More Obituaries for JOHN BRENCHAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN W. BRENCHAK


1930 - 2019
JOHN W. BRENCHAK Obituary
BRENCHAK JOHN W.

Age 89, of Whitehall, formerly of the South Side, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Husband of the late Dorothy Brenchak and Augustine Brenchak; beloved father of Gina (Edward) Beck and John A. (Patty) Brenchak; stepfather of Jayne (Ben) Miley, JoAnn (Rick) Bralich, Gail (Bill) Smith, and Gilbert B. (Meg) Switala, Jr.; grandfather of Brian, Andrea, Kathy, Robert, Laura, Meghan, Sarah, Dane, Mary, Mitch, David, Tommy, Jodi, and Jamie; also ten great-grandchildren; brother of the late Mary Popovich; uncle of Michele Douglas. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral Service Saturday 9 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church. John retired from the City of Pgh. School District after more than 30 years as a teacher and a coach. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
