Age 78, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the UPMC East Monroeville. He was born August 11, 1941, in McKeesport, a son of the late John J. and Lillian (Irwin) Cochenour. Prior to his retirement, John was an American History teacher for the Elizabeth Forward School District at Elizabeth Forward High School, where he also coached basketball. He was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, in North Huntingdon and the Penns Woods Civic Association. John had a personality that was larger than life. He was well loved by many people. John liked to joke around and make people laugh with his funny stories. He spent many happy times at his cottage with his family playing pinochle and horseshoes. He liked going to the casino and playing "the digits." The greatest joy of his life, however, was his grandchildren. He often attended their basketball, baseball, hockey and volleyball games, as well as school plays. He will be truly missed by many people. Surviving are his wife of 56 years Judy (Maturkanich) Cochenour; three children, Randy Cochenour and his wife, Maria, of Greensburg, Tracey Sior and her husband, Jim, of Latrobe, Julie Forrai and her husband, Steve, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Thomas (fiancée Mairead Kelly) Cochenour, Christina Cochenour, Chad (Sarah LaRue) Smeltzer, Anna and Joseph Smeltzer, Steven and Michael Forrai; sisters and brother, Joyce Sabol and her husband, Jim, of Lewistown, Jay Cochenour and his wife, Ginny, of Murrysville, Janet Daugherty and her husband, Hugh, of Georgia and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held Friday, 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or a . To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.