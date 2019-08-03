|
GASIOR JOHN W. "BILL"
Of West View, son of Irene and the late William, passed away on August. 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving children; raised in South Oakland, Bill was a stand out football player for the Morningside Bulldogs and Central Catholic. At 19, Bill married Janet Greer and began his long career as a Union Iron Worker Local 3 until injuries forces him to change course. Bill graduated Cum Laude from Duquesne University to begin his successful career as an IT specialist. Besides his interests in fly fishing, hunting, reading, cooking and exploring culinary delights, Bill's heart was captured by his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed researching new and different cuisines to prepare for and with family and loved ones and Camp Ogre Inn. He was a fervent supporter of loved ones pursuit of their passions and life long growth. And most of all an avid fan of his granddaughters ballet performances. Preceded in death by his amazing wife, Janet; Bill will be sadly missed by his children, Maggie (Christopher), Libby (Amy Link), Bill (Jessica); grandchildren, Lillian, Penelope, Violet Black and Eleanor Gasior; brother, Bob (Mary); late Nancy and Michael Herman; many nieces, nephews, cousins. Family and friends welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street (Oakland) Saturday, 4:00 p.m.till 8:00 p.m. Visit Bills memorial page at Elachko.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019