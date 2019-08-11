Home

Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Hopewell Twp, PA
JOHN W JAKIEL


1941 - 2019
JOHN W JAKIEL Obituary
JAKIEL JOHN W,

Age 78, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born May 23, 1941 in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Stanley and Theresa (Ropos) Jakiel. Mr. Jakiel was formerly employed by Eljer Plumbing Ware, and retired from FedEx as a systems analyst. A U.S. Navy veteran, having served in the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Bay of Pigs, he was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Hopewell Twp., Hopewell V.F.W., Rochester Elks, and Rochester V.F.W. Among his many hobbies, Jake enjoyed gardening, playing cards, cooking, and spending time with his granddaughter, "Poochkin". Surviving are his beloved wife of 55 years, Clara (Presto) Jakiel; two daughters and sons-in-law, Christa and Donald Gentile, and Carolyn and Mark DiCiero; three grandchildren, Mara Lucia Gentile, who was the apple of his eye; Mary Winters, and Amber (Brandon) Urda; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Mullaney, Grace, and Lukas; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Robert Badish, and Arlene and Ralph Nolan; and two nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Stanley Jakiel. Friends will be received Monday from 4 to 8p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, Pa. 15001, where a service will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Hopewell Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
