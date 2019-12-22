|
|
PRIORE JOHN W.
Age 87, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully embarking on his next adventure on Friday, December 20, 2019. John is survived by his beloved wife, of 64 years, Grace (McRoberts) Priore. Cherished dad of his three darlings, Janice M. (Tom) Benton, Donna A. (Rusty) Click, and Cheryl L. (Ted) Lorigan. Adored PapPap of Devin (Jesse) Click and Katy Click. Great-PapPap of Maribelle Click and Lucy Click. John is also survived by two nephews, many nieces, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William D. and Mary G. Priore; and brothers, Kenneth C. and William E. Priore. John served his country proudly during the Korean War, serving in the United States Army and was a WWII expert, ask him anything about it and he had the answer. John worked at Mesta Machine / Whemco for many years. John above all loved his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's honor to at www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019