Age 69, of Munhall, passed away surrounded by his loving family, after his courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Husband of Carole A. (Dobo) Smart. Father of Matthew Smart (Marlena Flanagan) and Justin Smart (Amanda). Grandfather of Morgan, Virginia and Stella. Brother of the late Marion (Peter) Winters, Ruth (Frank) Hanchak and Nancy (David) Ritter. Also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. John retired from the Law Firm of Andrews and Price in December. He was a former Steel Valley High School teacher, served previously on the Steel Valley School Board, the Allegheny County Intermediate Unit Board and the Carnegie Library of Homestead Board of Directors. Former part-time online instructor in the Department of Secondary Education and Administrative Leadership for California University. Due to current CDC recommendations, all services and Interment will be held privately. in lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions to St. Maximillan Kolbe Church, 363 W. 11th Avenue, Homestead, PA 15120. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020