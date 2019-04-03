|
|
WIEMANN JOHN W.
On March 30th 2019. After an extended illness, passed away at age 88. Devoted and loving husband of 30 years to Jacquelyn Buttenfield Wiemann; father of Michael (Tara), Susan (Brain Haschke), John and Gail; stepfather to Jill (Robbie Malliard), and Jay (Charlene McMahon); grandfather of 15; and great-grand father of nine. Formally of Westview, enjoyed his sailboats and fishing poles. Jack was an avid wood worker, including many Adirondack chairs. Former member of Allison Park Sportsman's Club. He was a life long member of the sheet metal workers union local 12 and enjoyed attending the monthly retiree meetings. Friends are welcome to attend a Memorial service Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m.in Gibsonia Presbyterian Church. 4003 Gibsonia Road (rt 910), Gibsonia 15044. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Family suggests memorial donations to . Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019