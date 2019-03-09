Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JOHN "JACK" WACLAWSKI

JOHN "JACK" WACLAWSKI Obituary
WACLAWSKI JOHN "JACK"

Age 73, on Monday, March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Beth (Culleiton) Waclawski; beloved father of Nancy (John) O'Donnell, John (Stephanie) Waclawski, and Kathleen (Jeffrey) Dettling; beloved Pap of Jack and Ryan O'Donnell and Ben and Finn Waclawski; son of the late John and Helen Waclawski; brother of the late Paul (Mae) Cavalero; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jack was a Pittsburgh Public Schools Mathematics teacher for 35 years at Schenley High School and Perry Traditional Academy where he coached the girls' softball team for several years. He enjoyed sports, both coaching his children and cheering on his grandsons.  A giving and selfless person, he loved being with his family, playing cards, traveling, and challenging everyone with math problems and puzzles. Jack was a regular golfer with several leagues, an avid poker player, a fantasy football expert, and a book club member at the local library.  He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends will be received on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Mt. Royal Boulevard, Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, on Monday at 10 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, , or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, causes that were dear to his heart.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
