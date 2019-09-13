|
LAWSON JOHN WAYNE
Age 70 years, of Homestead on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Son of the late William and Shirley (Kirtley) Lawson; beloved husband of Cynthia (Phillips); loving brother of Alice (Bill) Nath and the late Alexander and Paul "Jimmy" Lawson; brother-in-law of Carol Lawson, Mary Beth (Edward) Stoecker and Bill (Sharon) Phillips; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at West Mifflin Terrace Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Worton Blvd., West Mifflin, with Rev. Peter S. Roy officiating. Please share your memories and condolences at www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019