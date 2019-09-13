Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Mifflin Terrace Church of the Nazarene
1815 Worton Blvd
West Mifflin, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
West Mifflin Terrace Church of the Nazarene
1815 Worton Blvd
West Mifflin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN LAWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN WAYNE LAWSON


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN WAYNE LAWSON Obituary
LAWSON JOHN WAYNE

Age 70 years, of Homestead on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Son of the late William and Shirley (Kirtley) Lawson; beloved husband of Cynthia (Phillips); loving brother of Alice (Bill) Nath and the late Alexander and Paul "Jimmy" Lawson; brother-in-law of Carol Lawson, Mary Beth (Edward) Stoecker and Bill (Sharon) Phillips; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at West Mifflin Terrace Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Worton Blvd., West Mifflin, with Rev. Peter S. Roy officiating. Please share your memories and condolences at www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now