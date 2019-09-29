|
SHIRING JOHN WAYNE
Age 72, of Stowe Twp, formerly of Mt. Washington. On Thursday, September 26, 2019. Loving father of Jeffrey Wayne Shiring (Miyuki) and Brandy Akers (David); grandfather of Catherine Elizabeth and Emily Paige Akers. Brother of William (Jean Anne), Clyde and the late Fred and Gary Shiring. Son of the late Clyde and Erma Sullivan Shiring formerly of Shaler St., Mt. Washington. Wayne served in the US Army in Vietnam and was a multiple Bronze Star recipient. He was a former commander of VFW Post 5111 and served on the Honor Guard. Visitations on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington. (412-381-2323). Funeral Service on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. VFW Post 5111 will be provide Military Honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 2 p.m. The family suggests contributions to VFW Post 5111. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019