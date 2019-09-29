Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:15 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SHIRING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN WAYNE SHIRING


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN WAYNE SHIRING Obituary
SHIRING JOHN WAYNE

Age 72, of Stowe Twp, formerly of Mt. Washington. On Thursday, September 26, 2019. Loving father of Jeffrey Wayne Shiring (Miyuki) and Brandy Akers (David); grandfather of Catherine Elizabeth and Emily Paige Akers. Brother of William (Jean Anne), Clyde and the late Fred and Gary Shiring. Son of the late Clyde and Erma Sullivan Shiring formerly of Shaler St., Mt. Washington. Wayne served in the  US Army in Vietnam  and was a multiple Bronze Star recipient. He  was a former commander of VFW Post 5111 and served on the Honor Guard. Visitations on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  at the  BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington. (412-381-2323). Funeral Service on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. VFW Post  5111 will be provide Military Honors at the  National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 2 p.m. The family suggests contributions to VFW Post 5111. www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now