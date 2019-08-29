|
WELLS JOHN WESLEY
Of McKinney, Texas passed away on August 26, 2019, at the age of 85. He was born on April 8, 1934 to Glen and Dorothy (Keller) Wells in McMechan, West Virginia. John married Barbara Jean Kinder on July 22, 1960 in Wellsburg, West Virginia. He graduated from Marshall University where he was a member of the football team, graduating with his Bachelor's Degree. John worked in sales for Beitler McKee Optical for 30 years, where he retired. He loved to work around the house, especially in his garden, play golf and fish. John was a member of First United Methodist Church in McKinney. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. John is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Wells of McKinney, Texas; daughters, Deborah Finley and husband, Keith also of McKinney, Texas and Linda Shanahan and husband, Patrick of Mandeville, Louisiana; sons, John Wells and wife, Amy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Glenn Wells and wife, Susan also of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Kyle Finley and wife, Kylee, Cole Finley and wife, Courtney, Dr. Cassie Gessling and husband, Eli, Glenn Shanahan, Emily Wells, Cullen Wells, Brennan Wells, Reese Wells and Charlie Wells; great-grandchildren, Jack Finley, Ava Finley, Peyton Finley, Lyla Finley, Knox Finley and Lottie Finley; brothers, Richard Wells of Wheeling, West Virginia and Keller Wells of San Jose, California; sister, Mary Lou Campbell of Wheeling, West Virginia; and numerous other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at TURRENTINE-JACKSON-MORROW FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation. To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.