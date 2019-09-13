|
CASTERTON JOHN WILLIAM "BILL/KINKS"
Died unexpectedly on September 1, 2019 in Manistee, Michigan at the age of 64. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Karen; daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly (Sasha) Stewart of Michigan and Katie (Chris) Yoke of Washington; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin (Hannah) Matter of Nevada; grandchildren, Jacob, Madora, Casey, Jimmy, Lainey, John William, Frankie, and Wesley; brother and sister-in-law, Ward (Marilynne) Casterton; sister and brother-in-law, Betsy (Bruce) Casterton Crow, and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Robert John and Barbara Rae Casterton and his sister, Judith Rae Casterton. Bill was a longtime employee of USAir and recently he and his wife, Karen took ownership of Coho Bend Riverside RV Resort in Michigan. Bill attended Quaker Valley High School and Pitt University. A visitation and memorial service is scheduled on October 4 at COLE'S FUNERAL HOME, Sewickley, PA from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m, a Wake to follow. An interment will be held on Saturday. More information to come in the following papers. You can text or call Karen at (702) 235-3368 as well. Donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019