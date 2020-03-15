SHEFFLER JOHN "JACK" WILSON

John "Jack" Wilson Sheffler said goodbye to his family and friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He had great support from the people whom he loved, especially his wife Sally, his best friend. He was born on February 16, 1943 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to Olive Winona (Wilson) and Marvin Ross Sheffler, Sr. He will be forever missed by his loving wife of 53 years Sally (Calvert) Sheffler, son, Justin Wyatt Sheffler (Amanda), daughter, Andrea Leigh Sheffler Solitro (Stephen), and his six grandchildren who love their Papa, Zoe, Willum, Oden, Maximo, Elle, and Maddie, his brother, Marvin Ross Sheffler, Jr., sister, Winona Lynn Sheffler Martin (Richard), brother and sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. Together we carry many memories of Jack in our minds and his spirit in our hearts. Jack earned the highest award in DeMolay, The Degree of Chevalier. He loved music and played the trumpet in the Indiana Junior and Senior High School bands, and in the marching band at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity at IUP. He received a Master's degree in Education at the University of Pittsburgh. In the education field, he taught at Baldwin-Whitehall, Pittsburgh, worked in independent education programs, and became an elementary principal in New Jersey. For many years, he was the principal at Hyde Elementary School in Moon Township, PA. Jack enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in soccer, volleyball, music, and dance. He loved grilling, cooking, fishing, gardening, watching Pitt and Steeler football games, traveling (domestically and internationally), backgammon, concerts, plays, target shooting, computer classes, and poker. He and his family took many road trips and had fantastic adventures with friends and family along the way. Always prepared with a joke or amusing one-liner, he made us laugh and be happy. Friends will be received on Thursday, March 19th from 3-7 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TWP., (1522 Coraopolis Hts. Rd. A Memorial Celebration will be on Friday, March 20th at 10 a.m. in the Sewickley United Methodist Church, 337 Broad Street Sewickley, PA 15143. Contributions may be made to www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com