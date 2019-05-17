BURNS, JR JOHN X

Age 36, of Mt. Washington, passed away on May 15, 2019. Loving son of Theresa and the late Jack Burns, Sr.; brother of Stephen (Christina) Burns and his best friend Rocky Barone. John was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, loved tailgating, and spending time with his friends and family. He was best remembered for his larger than life personality whose presence filled the room. He loved to cook and would often refer to himself as #chefboyarburns. Friends will be received Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at St. Bernadette Parish at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for John's funeral expenses. www.jobefuneralhome.com