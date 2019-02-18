|
ESCALANTE JOLENE (DELLA SALLA)
Of Munhall, on February 17, 2019, age 67. Beloved daughter of the late Carmen and Pauline (Gamrat) Della Salla; sister of Anthony (Coleen) Della Salla and Betty Jean (Ed) Watkins; aunt of Carmen (Debb), Anthony, Chelsea (Daniel) and the late Amanda; great-aunt of Alyssa, Ryan and Avella. Jolene was the former owner of We're Hair in Hazelwood. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Wednesday 2-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held Wednesday evening, 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019