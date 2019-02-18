Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
Service
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
JOLENE (DELLA SALLA) ESCALANTE


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOLENE (DELLA SALLA) ESCALANTE Obituary
ESCALANTE JOLENE (DELLA SALLA)

Of Munhall, on February 17, 2019, age 67.  Beloved daughter of the late Carmen and Pauline (Gamrat) Della Salla; sister of Anthony (Coleen) Della Salla and Betty Jean (Ed) Watkins; aunt of Carmen (Debb), Anthony, Chelsea (Daniel) and the late Amanda; great-aunt of Alyssa, Ryan and Avella.  Jolene was the former owner of We're Hair in Hazelwood.  Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Wednesday 2-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held Wednesday evening, 7 p.m., at the funeral home.


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
