On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, age 77. Beloved husband of Rita Cindrich Botula; father of Amy Lauren Botula (Portland, Oregon), Eve Maryll Botula (New York City) and Zachary Scholze (April Brody, Pittsburgh); grandfather of Luke Scholze; son of the Late Theodore L. and Dorothy Lander Botula and brother of the late Gary Botula. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Sunday and Monday from 2-8 p.m., and Tuesday, 8-9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul Cathedral at 10 a.m. freyvogelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019