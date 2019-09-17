Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Louise de Marillac
320 McMurray Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
JON K. NOWE


1960 - 2019
NOWE JON K.

Age 59, of Eighty Four, PA passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born on June 12, 1960, he was the son of the late Geraldine (Sunseri) and Walter Nowe; beloved husband to Alison Nowe and loving father to Jacob Nowe; loving twin brother to Jeffry (Stacey) Nowe and brother to Walter (Cyndi) Nowe, Jerilyn (Doug) McCollum, Heather (Dan) Lowry, Beth Nowe and brother-in-law to Maureen Nowe. He was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Nancy Nowe and Charles "CR" Nowe. Jon will also be missed by his Chapman Corporation family where he was a long time employee. Jon enjoyed playing guitar and bass guitar and loved sports, especially baseball. He will be dearly missed by all. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Louise de Marillac, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jon's name to and the Humane Society of the United States. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
