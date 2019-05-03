Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 49, beloved father of Gabby, Megan and Molly; husband of Carly Colontuono; and brother of Joshua and James. He passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Sally. He spent his final days surrounded by his friends and family and will be greatly missed. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, Dormont, 2630 West Liberty Avenue, (412) 531-4000. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019, 6-8 p.m. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com 

