|
|
JOHNSON JONATHAN E.
Age 22, he ascended peacefully on December 13, 2019. Beloved son of Tersia Johnson and John Beam, Jr.; beloved step-son of Kelli Scott. Preceded in death by his grandfather, John Beam, Sr. and great-grandfather, Henry Eugene "Skinny" Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory his grandparents, Tina Johnson, Anthony Cunningham, and Carmen Marquez; sisters, Jhanaye Johnson, Jocelyn Beam, Sheree McFadden, and Jaivon McFadden; brothers, Celestino Lopez, Jr., Anthony McFadden, and Dashon Scott; step-brothers, Joseph and Julian; aunt, Tara Johnson-Miller; uncle, Troy Johnson, Sr.; nieces, Dionne, Saleha, and India; Nephew Dashon, Jr.; As well as a host of family and friends. Friends received Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. To 1:00 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 3313 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh 15212. The family requests that guests do not wear black or dark colored clothing. www.costonfuneralhome.com 412-661-5916.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019