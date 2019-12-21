Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC
3313 Brighton Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
JONATHAN E. JOHNSON

JOHNSON JONATHAN E.

Age 22, he ascended peacefully on December 13, 2019. Beloved son of Tersia Johnson and John Beam, Jr.; beloved step-son of Kelli Scott. Preceded in death by his grandfather, John Beam, Sr. and great-grandfather, Henry Eugene "Skinny" Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory his grandparents, Tina Johnson, Anthony Cunningham, and Carmen Marquez; sisters, Jhanaye Johnson, Jocelyn Beam, Sheree McFadden, and Jaivon McFadden; brothers, Celestino Lopez, Jr., Anthony McFadden, and Dashon Scott; step-brothers, Joseph and Julian; aunt, Tara Johnson-Miller; uncle, Troy Johnson, Sr.; nieces, Dionne, Saleha, and India; Nephew Dashon, Jr.; As well as a host of family and friends. Friends received Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. To 1:00 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 3313 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh 15212. The family requests that guests do not wear black or dark colored clothing. www.costonfuneralhome.com 412-661-5916. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
