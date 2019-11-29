Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for JONATHAN KLEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JONATHAN FRANCIS KLEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JONATHAN FRANCIS KLEIN Obituary
KLEIN JONATHAN FRANCIS

Unexpectedly on November 26, 2019, Jonathan Francis Klein, age 32, of Ross Twp.; beloved son of Frank and Marilyn Klein; brother of Kristi (Matthew) Christoph; uncle of Ian Charles Christoph; grandson of Frank C. (the late Myrtle) Klein; nephew of Raymond (Debbie) Winghart, Dennis (Mary) Winghart, Carolyn (John) Kerner, Kathleen Madden, Patricia (Stephen) Krawczak and Donna (Mark) Tongel; also survived by nine cousins. Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond G. and Olga Winghart. Friends received Saturday and Sunday, from 1 - 3 and 6 - 8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 2nd at 10 a.m., at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1000 Avila Ct. Friends please meet at church.  www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JONATHAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now