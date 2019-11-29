|
KLEIN JONATHAN FRANCIS
Unexpectedly on November 26, 2019, Jonathan Francis Klein, age 32, of Ross Twp.; beloved son of Frank and Marilyn Klein; brother of Kristi (Matthew) Christoph; uncle of Ian Charles Christoph; grandson of Frank C. (the late Myrtle) Klein; nephew of Raymond (Debbie) Winghart, Dennis (Mary) Winghart, Carolyn (John) Kerner, Kathleen Madden, Patricia (Stephen) Krawczak and Donna (Mark) Tongel; also survived by nine cousins. Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond G. and Olga Winghart. Friends received Saturday and Sunday, from 1 - 3 and 6 - 8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 2nd at 10 a.m., at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1000 Avila Ct. Friends please meet at church. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019