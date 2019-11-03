Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:30 PM
JONATHAN M. GORDON Obituary
GORDON JONATHAN M.

Suddenly on October 29, 2019, age 33, of Munhall.  Jonathan was born in Pittsburgh, the son of Harry (Bev) and Jeanine (Goggin) Gordon. Beloved husband of Susan (Reed); loving father of Brooke Gordon and Michael Reed; cherished brother of Jason (Melinda) Gordon; special uncle of K.O.; godson of Janet Goggin; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.  Family and friends received on Wednesday from 2–4 and  6–8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394)  where a service will be held also on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Keith Kaufold officiating. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeirvingreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
