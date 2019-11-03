|
GORDON JONATHAN M.
Suddenly on October 29, 2019, age 33, of Munhall. Jonathan was born in Pittsburgh, the son of Harry (Bev) and Jeanine (Goggin) Gordon. Beloved husband of Susan (Reed); loving father of Brooke Gordon and Michael Reed; cherished brother of Jason (Melinda) Gordon; special uncle of K.O.; godson of Janet Goggin; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends received on Wednesday from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394) where a service will be held also on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Keith Kaufold officiating. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeirvingreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019