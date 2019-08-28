|
|
BAACKE JONATHAN S.
Age 60, of Franklin Park, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 26, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband for 33 years of Linda (Grundza) Baacke; dear father of Adam and Rachel Baacke; brother of Sharon (Steve) Abbott, Charles (Patti) and George (Adrianne) Baacke; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 1-8 p.m. on Friday at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church. Jonathan retired from Home Depot after 25 years of service. During his career he was a Kitchen Designer, Kitchen Design Trainer and finished his career as an Order Specialist. His hobbies included most anything where he could use his hands and his art background. He enjoyed woodworking, weaving, photography and printing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , 600 River Ave., Suite 900, Pgh., PA 15212. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019