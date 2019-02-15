POLLOCK JONHA (EVASOVICH)

Of Hopewell Twp. Jonha gave so much of herself to others until there was no more to give. On Sunday February 10, 2019, she rested with the Lord. Now she's floating on the waves or sitting at the ocean she dearly loved. Born September 29, 1963, in Aliquippa, she was a daughter of John and Denice Evasovich of Aliquippa. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children Loren (Pollock) Mayernik, and Chad Pollock; sisters Mia (Evasovich) Swenson, and Kirsten (Evasovich) Shields; her grand-children John Paul Conner, and Ziva Mayernik. We would be honored to have family and friends join us in celebrating the spirited life Jonha lived, on Sunday February 17, 2019, between the hours of 2-4p.m. at The Club at Shadow Lakes, 2000 Beaver Lakes Blvd, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be to the Pollock (Evasovich) Family Fund, PNC Bank, or the next time you're at the beach look out into the ocean and thank God for Jonha's life. Arrangements by Tatalovich Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, Pa. 15001. And for Sunday –no photo just The family of Jonha (Evasovich) Pollock would be honored to have family and friends join them in celebrating the spirited life Jonha lived, on Sunday February 17, 2019 between the hours of 2-4p.m. at The Club at Shadow Lakes, 2000 Beaver Lakes Blvd. Aliquippa, Pa 15001