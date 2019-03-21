BENEDETTI JORDAN "GORDO"

Age 84, of South Park, formerly of Clairton, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 18, 2019. He retired in 1999 after 50 years as a meat cutter with A and P and Giant Eagle and was a loyal member of his union UFCW Local 23. He enjoyed working in his yard, mornings with his buddies at the "Coffee Shop" in Clairton, and spending time with his family and friends. Jordan is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Nancy (Asmonga) Benedetti; children, Sharon (Christopher) Warkala, Jim (Carrie) Benedetti, Mike (Lori) Benedetti, Michelle (Jim Malichky) Comstock; grandchildren, Brady, Tara, Jillian, Nick, Marisa, Alli, Gina, Maddie, and Emma; siblings, Valdo (Fran) Benedetti, and Pola (Larry) Dugan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dante and Zuara Benedetti; as well as his brother, Adolph (Mary) Benedetti. Visitation will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10 am in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

