Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Age 22, of Bridgeville peacefully transitioned on June 1, 2019. He was the beloved son of Aliela Lewis and Darnell Tate, Jr. He was a graduate of Sto-Rox High School and immediately after graduation he entered the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his parents, Aliela Lewis and Darnell Tate, Jr.; his siblings, Jaylin and Jenise Lewis, Justice and Jayce Lewis Wilkins, Diorre Moffiet and Denver Tate; grandparents, Bishop Linwood and Elder Denise Lewis and Muriel and Darnell Tate, Sr. A visitation is scheduled for June 5 from 4-8 p.m. and a Celebration of Life service on June 6 at 11 a.m. Both will be held at Solid Rock Foundation Ministries, 435 Broadway Extention, Carnegie, PA. Professional services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME, 920 Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 4, 2019
