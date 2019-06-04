LEWIS JORDAN EMMANUEL

Age 22, of Bridgeville peacefully transitioned on June 1, 2019. He was the beloved son of Aliela Lewis and Darnell Tate, Jr. He was a graduate of Sto-Rox High School and immediately after graduation he entered the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his parents, Aliela Lewis and Darnell Tate, Jr.; his siblings, Jaylin and Jenise Lewis, Justice and Jayce Lewis Wilkins, Diorre Moffiet and Denver Tate; grandparents, Bishop Linwood and Elder Denise Lewis and Muriel and Darnell Tate, Sr. A visitation is scheduled for June 5 from 4-8 p.m. and a Celebration of Life service on June 6 at 11 a.m. Both will be held at Solid Rock Foundation Ministries, 435 Broadway Extention, Carnegie, PA. Professional services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME, 920 Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.