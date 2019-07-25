DRUM JORDAN P.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019. My beautiful son, Jordan Porter Drum, age 37, passed unexpectedly. Our hearts are broken but he has found peace in God's care. Jordan was the beloved son of Joy Porter Drum (Ted Brine) and the late David Drum; brother of Kate Porter Drum; father of Cayden Drum; uncle to Story Porter Glenn; grandson of Janet and Tom Hackley and John Porter, Sr. He was also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jordan was kind, caring and loved by his friends and he will be greatly missed. Friends received 1 to 3 and 5 until the time of the service at 7:30 p.m. Friday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jordan Drum Memorial Fund at S&T Banks.